Embattled Juventus star dumps super agent Raiola

Mohamed Ihattaren’s days as a Juventus player are surely numbered after he recently changed agents.

The Dutchman had been a surprising signing for the Bianconeri and he came under the recommendation of Mino Raiola.

His loan stint at Sampdoria ended before it started after he went AWOL and hasn’t returned.

Calciomercato reports the midfielder has parted company with Raiola, and they would make it official in the new year.

He is not expected to return to Sampdoria and would likely get a new loan club at the turn of the new year.

Juve FC Say

Just as his signing was under the radar, any decision Ihattaren takes on his future would hardly affect Juventus.

The Bianconeri would probably regret why they even got involved with the player initially.

A loan stint away from Serie A in the January transfer window is ideal, but it would hardly be surprising if Juve cashes in on him at the end of this campaign to end this relationship.

At 19, Ihattaren still has a lot to achieve as a footballer and has a contract at Juventus until 2025.

However, if he remains unsettled, he will hardly get close to his full potential.