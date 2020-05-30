Emerson agent: ‘No contact with Juventus’

Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri’s agent has confirmed that his client is happy in London and there’s been no contact with other teams, namely Juventus.

Fernando Garcia spoke to TuttoJuve and insisted that he’s had no contact with the Bianconeri or any other club regarding his client.

“Emerson is very happy at Chelsea, he gets along well with his teammates and coach,” agent Fernando Garcia told TuttoJuve.com.

“As of today, I have not had any contact with other clubs. It’s true that Juventus were interested when he was still playing for Roma, but that was the season before he moved to Chelsea.

“As I said, he’s very happy at Chelsea and already in one of the biggest leagues in the world. Only God can say whether Emerson will return to play in Italy or not.”