Emery admits they had some luck in beating Juventus

Unai Emery has admitted his Villarreal side had some luck after their stunning 3-0 win against Juventus last night.

They drew the first leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 game in Spain and had it all to do in the return fixture at Juve.

The Bianconeri were the favourites, being the biggest among the clubs and playing at home.

Few people gave Villarreal a chance to win the game and Juve did their best, but the Spaniards stood firm.

In the second half, the game opened up after the host conceded the first goal and Villarreal scored two more.

But their manager, Emery, admitted that at times they survived on luck.

He said via Football Italia: “These games are always filled with difficulties, our goalkeeper did a great job and we were lucky with the crossbar.

“We defended deep, but then stepped up and gained more space, able to pierce a Juventus defence that allows very little. We had patience and did many things right.

“After the opening goal, there were more spaces opening up and we made the most of it in the final 15 minutes.”

Juve FC Says

Luck plays an important role in football, but credit to Villarreal for riding theirs.

Juve knew this game was a must-win, and they still didn’t turn up as we all expected.

It is disappointing to go out of the UCL at the same stage for three consecutive seasons, but we need to focus on winning at least the Coppa Italia now.