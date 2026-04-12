Juventus wing-back Emil Holm shared a special moment with Ciro Ferrara following Saturday’s victory in Bergamo.

The 25-year-old signed for the Bianconeri on the winter transfer market’s deadline day. He joined on loan from Bologna with an option to buy at the end of the season, while Joao Mario headed in the opposite direction, signing for the Emilians on a dry loan.

Unfortunately for Holm, he suffered a serious injury only a couple of weeks following his arrival in Turin, ruling him out of action for almost two months.

Nevertheless, the Swede made an immediate return to the starting lineup on Saturday against Atalanta.

Emil Holm helps Juventus beat Atalanta on his return from injury

While Luciano Spalletti wasn’t necessarily planning to field Holm as a starter following his long hiatus, Weston McKennie’s suspension forced the manager’s hand.

However, the former Spezia man proved up to the task, producing a convincing display and making important contributions at both ends of the pitch.

Holm’s byline cross created the winner for Jeremie Boga, and he also presented Khephren Thuram with a glorious chance to double the Old Lady’s lead.

After the contest, the Swedish international expressed his delight with the opportunity to play from the get-go.

“I am very happy to have played from the start after a long time, so I am very happy for the team and for our victory,” he told DAZN (via TuttoJuve).

“In the first half we suffered a bit, but in the second half we showed that we are a very strong team, in the second half we were very good.”

Holm shares light-hearted moment with Ciro Ferrara

Holm’s post-match interview also featured a funny moment with a Juventus legend, who once donned the Number 2 shirt.

The wing-back was asked how much this number weighs, and he later realised that the person asking the question was none other than Ciro Ferrara, who was on punditry duty in the DAZN studios.

“It is my dream to play here, when I am on the pitch I give everything for the shirt… sorry, sshaorry (after realising that Ferrara posed the question). It is a nice shirt, number 2.

“I have been a lifelong supporter, so it is an honour for me to be here and to play with the number 2.”