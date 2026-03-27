Emil Holm has stepped up his recovery from the injury that has kept him out of action in recent weeks, as Juventus aim to finish the season strongly.

The defender joined Juventus on loan from Bologna at the start of the year, with Luciano Spalletti believing he could make a positive impact. However, the club were only able to see him in action briefly before he suffered an injury setback.

Holm has previously delivered consistent performances across Serie A, establishing himself as a reliable and capable defender. As a result, Juventus remain confident that he can prove to be a valuable addition once he regains full fitness and integrates into the squad.

Juventus Push for Strong Finish

The men in black and white are determined to end the season on a high note as they compete for a place in the top four. Achieving this objective will require strong performances in their remaining fixtures, making the availability of key players increasingly important.

Holm’s return could provide a timely boost, particularly as the squad looks to maintain consistency during a crucial stage of the campaign. His ability to contribute defensively and support the team’s structure will be closely monitored as he works his way back to full match fitness.

Holm’s Future at the Club

Holm is eager to make an impression during his loan spell and secure a permanent move. His performances in the coming matches could play a decisive role in determining whether Juventus choose to retain him beyond the current season.

According to Tuttojuve, the defender has taken a significant step forward in his recovery, having partially participated in group training during the latest session. This development suggests that his return to competitive action may not be far away.

Juventus already view him as an important player within their plans, and the club will be keen to see him perform at his best in the remaining games. A strong finish to the season could benefit both the team’s objectives and Holm’s long-term future in Turin.