Juventus right-back Emil Holm is reportedly wanted at Napoli, but he would like to extend his time at Continassa.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri on loan from Bologna in February, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Swedish international described his transfer to Turin as a dream come true, revealing himself to be a childhood Juventus supporter.

Juventus & Bologna could extend Holm & Joao Mario deals

Unfortunately for Holm, he picked up an injury only a few weeks following his arrival at the club, ruling him out of action for almost two months.

The wing-back had a few positive outings, especially in Bergamo against his former employers, Atalanta, but he hasn’t been able to lock down a starting role.

Therefore, the Juveneuts directors haven’t seen enough to justify spending €15 million on the Swede’s purchase.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri and Bologna could decide to extend Holm’s loan for another year, and the same applies to Joao Mario, who moved in the opposite direction.

The source also reveals that Napoli are lurking in the shadows, waiting to pounce on the opportunity to poach the Goteborg native.

Holm prefers Juventus stay over Napoli switch

The Partenopei need a new right-back to support their captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo. The Euro 2020 winner will turn 33 this summer, and he’s coming off an injury-riddled campaign.

Therefore, Antonio Conte identified Holm as the right profile for his tactical system, especially given his physical attributes and ability to tirelessly trot up and down the flank.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper insists that the former Spezia man has given priority to Juventus, which is hardly a surprise given his longtime passion for the club.

As an avid Bianconero, Holm would be loath to leave the club only a few months following his arrival and without leaving a lasting mark.