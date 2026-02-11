Emil Holm moved to Juventus in the last transfer window and is eager to spend a prolonged period at the club. Juve signed him to strengthen their squad, with the Bianconeri confident that he can offer more than Joao Mario, who moved in the opposite direction as part of the agreement.

The men in black and white were never fully convinced by the former FC Porto player, and Holm’s prior Serie A experience is viewed as a significant advantage. There is a belief within the club that Luciano Spalletti could find him far more useful as the season progresses. The arrangement represents a swap deal that both clubs hope will prove beneficial.

Determined to Stay in Turin

Although Holm is currently on loan, he has no desire to leave Juve at the end of the season. The defender is focused on establishing himself and demonstrating that he deserves a permanent place in the squad. Juventus, for their part, will be keen to ensure that the move works out well, enabling them to retain him beyond the current campaign.

Holm understands the magnitude of representing what is widely regarded as the biggest club in Italian football. With that status comes expectation, and it is now up to him to deliver consistent performances that justify the faith shown in him.

Emil Holm (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Commitment and Ambition

Holm has spoken positively about his early experiences at the club and the support he has received since his arrival. As reported by Tuttojuve, he said, “All my teammates, the coach, and the staff have helped me a lot to be part of the group. So, very good. My goal is to be here after the summer too. I want to help a lot and give 100% every day to be here after the summer too.”

His comments reflect both gratitude and determination. By committing himself fully to the team’s objectives and maintaining high standards in training and matches, Holm aims to secure his long-term future in Turin and contribute meaningfully to Juventus’ ambitions.