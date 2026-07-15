Aston Villa have shut down Juventus’s pursuit of Emiliano Martínez, with Villa director Damian Vidagany stating publicly on July 14 that the Argentine goalkeeper is not for sale, according to Football Italia.

Vidagany’s intervention is unambiguous. Villa have clearly identified Martínez as untouchable for this window, and by having a director deliver that message openly, the club is pre-empting any formal approach rather than letting speculation build momentum through July.

Juventus Must Now Find an Alternative

The Bianconeri had been working toward Martínez as their primary goalkeeper target this summer, with the Mile Sviluppar of Roma previously surfacing as a secondary option. With Villa’s position now firmly on the record, the path to the Argentina international is effectively closed unless Juventus are willing to table a figure that forces Villa into an uncomfortable conversation – and there is no indication that is the plan.

The broader context of Juventus’s summer transfer activity shows a club juggling several fronts simultaneously. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are preparing a free-agent offer for Franck Kessié and have identified Folarin Balogun as a potential attacking reinforcement amid a stalled negotiation with PSG over Randal Kolo Muani – a fee figure for whom has not yet been publicly reported. Resources are stretched across multiple positions, which makes an expensive battle for a goalkeeper Villa have no intention of selling a difficult proposition.

What Juventus Do Next

The goalkeeper search now returns to square one. Roma’s Svilar had been a name in circulation before the club settled on Martínez as the headline target, and that route may well resurface. Villa’s warning is not a negotiating posture – it is a full stop, and the Bianconeri’s recruitment staff will need to move quickly if a solution between the posts is to be secured before pre-season fixtures begin to matter.