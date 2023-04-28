Emiliano Viviano explains how off-field problems have destabilised Juventus

Juventus has been through so much trouble on and off the field and it has affected them, reckons Emiliano Viviano.

Max Allegri’s men were punished with a 15-point deduction earlier in the year and were working hard to still qualify for the Champions League.

The deducted points have since been reinstated, but they are struggling on the pitch and it is not easy for them to still win matches.

Their 1-0 loss to Inter Milan last night means they have lost all their last four domestic matches, which is a clear sign of trouble.

The Black and Whites risk finishing this season with no trophy and outside the top four if they don’t arrest this slump.

Goalkeeper, Viviano believes their off-field troubles have certainly affected the players.

He explains via Tuttomercatoweb:

“This situation is all madness. Give a penalty then remove it and now remain in the balance with the current championship. It is madness. Players think off the field and are convinced that they have made 59 points. It is obvious, however, that the corporate situation has destabilised them”.

Players try their best to focus on on-field matters, but it is almost inevitable that the off-field issues will affect them.

They are also humans and follow the news when not in training or on the pitch.

However, the boys must try their best to focus on the task.