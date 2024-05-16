Max Allegri fought back tears as he thanked his Juventus players for defeating Atalanta last night to win the Coppa Italia.

Juve had been struggling over the last three months, even though they were one of the favorites to win the league at the beginning of 2024.

His team hit a rough patch and began to struggle to win games, which affected their chances of winning the league.

Soon, Juve were almost out of the top four and struggled to eventually confirm their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Winning the cup became the next goal, and Allegri risked finishing his second tenure on the Juve bench trophyless.

Juve’s stars played for their future against Atalanta, but they also played for the pride of their manager.

In the end, they successfully won the trophy, and Allegri’s second term will now end well if the club decides to let him go.

After the game, the emotional gaffer said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I can only thank the players because they gifted the club and me a nice victory.”

Adding: “I am pretty lucky because I’ve been part of big clubs. I am still part of a big club so I am very happy. Tonight, we must celebrate because we were not favourites. We must congratulate Atalanta for how they played. Above all, I want to wish them good luck for the Europa League Final. For the rest. Juventus means winning and tonight we did it.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri will feel blessed to have his players because we know his reputation and pride was on the line last night.

His team did well and hopefully, the next Juve manager will inherit a group willing to fight for titles.