Juventus faces Empoli in the Coppa Italia today, and it is a match the Bianconeri are expected to win.

The expectation for Juventus to win stems from their fine run of form in recent weeks, coupled with Empoli’s ongoing struggles. Over the weekend, Atalanta handed Empoli a heavy 5-0 defeat at home, putting them in a difficult position that Juventus should look to exploit in order to secure a victory.

Juve has some exceptional players who have played a key role in the team’s success recently, and they will be eager to continue their momentum. Retaining the Coppa Italia could be the only silverware they win this season, which makes this match even more crucial for the team’s ambitions.

However, winning in the cup is never an easy task, and Empoli manager Roberto D’Aversa has made it clear that his team will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat against Atalanta.

Speaking about the upcoming match against Juventus, D’Aversa said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Tomorrow against Juventus, we have the opportunity to react after the heavy defeat suffered against Atalanta, about which I would say that there is nothing to save except the debut of a 2008 player, with a great future up front. We are aware that the match at the Stadium will be very difficult, but we will have to have the pride to face the game at our best and give 120% until the end to try to bring home something important.”

While Empoli will certainly be a tough opponent, Juventus must find a way to overcome teams like this in order to progress as a squad. The task of winning the Coppa Italia remains challenging, but a strong performance against Empoli could set them on the right path to achieving that goal.