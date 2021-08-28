Empoli deserved winners away from home to leave Juventus winless after two

Juventus have lost at home to Empoli 1-0 in a match where they deserved very little.

The Old Lady started the match brightly, building up plenty of pressure onto our rivals defence, but they settled after around 15 minutes of play, and somewhat luckily found themselves with a clear goalscoring opportunity.

They picked up the ball down our right, but despite having a number of defenders back to deal with the play, the attempted cross ricocheted off Bonucci but span into the path of Leonardo Mancuso, how just about manages to get control of the ball to fire home.

We tried to get back on terms, but Federico Chiesa was the only outlet causing any real damage to our opponents, and he was unable to get us on terms but not for a lack of trying.

At the break, Weston McKennie made way for Alvaro Morata, which allowed the Argentine to play in just behind the Spaniard, but there was certainly no instant impact, with the Azzurri looking most likely to score early into the second half.

While we enjoyed plenty of possession after the break, we lacked creativity, with our attempts to play down the wings proving impotent, and any efforts to play through the middle being blocked.

Danilo and some others tried to take on some efforts from long-range, but the goalkeeper had little serious work to do in reality, and we will now go into the international break with a huge cloud of doubt about our chances of returning to the top this term.

