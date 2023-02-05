Empoli director admits Juventus target deserves to play for a top club

Juventus sees Guglielmo Vicario as their future number one and the Empoli man keeps delivering fine performances in Serie A.

The Bianconeri has been buying younger players in recent transfer windows as they plan for their future and that will continue when they go to the market again.

Empoli knows about the impact the goalie has made on their team and continues to use him while he remains with them.

After his recent fine performances between the sticks, their director Pietro Accardi, admits he is a player that can make it at a bigger club.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Vicar? We talk a lot about him abroad, but now we enjoy it. He is a fantastic player and a beautiful person, he always wants to improve himself. You should see how he trains. I wish him to conquer everything he dreams of, he deserves to go to the top”.

Juve FC Says

Before Juventus shows an interest in you, you really must have had a good time on the pitch and Vicario continues to give reasons why we should add him to our squad.

Wojciech Szczęsny remains one of the finest goalies in the world, but he is already 32 and we must begin to search for a long-term replacement for the Poland international.