Empoli director discusses interest in Juventus target

Juventus is one of the clubs eyeing the impressive Fabiano Parisi as the left-back continues to show great form at Empoli.

The defender is one of the finest players around Serie A and is being considered the ideal replacement for Alex Sandro, who might be on his way out of Juve.

Empoli knows clubs are eyeing the young defender and they will likely struggle to keep him beyond this season, but their director Pietro Accardi says via Calciomercato:

“Did Fabiano’s agent say he will go away? I don’t want to go into the merits of the words, I just say that the boy is very attached to the shirt and remains focused on the present. In the summer he declined offers to stay here”.

Juve FC Says

Parisi is a fine talent and at 22, we can be confident that the Benevento product will offer us so much long-term value.

However, he might not be prepared to be a regular at a top side like Juve, which means we probably should keep Sandro for another season and allow Parisi to learn from him for at least one campaign before we release the Brazilian.

But Sandro will want to leave unless we offer him a long contract, showing we trust him.