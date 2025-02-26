Empoli has knocked Juventus out of the Coppa Italia on penalties, leaving the Bianconeri facing the prospect of finishing the season without silverware.

Nicolas Gonzalez set the tone early with a shot that narrowly missed the target inside the opening two minutes. Juve continued to push, with Dusan Vlahovic heading wide, but their missed opportunities would soon prove costly.

Youssef Maleh produced a stunning strike from outside the box to give Empoli the lead, shocking Juventus into action as they pressed forward in search of an equaliser.

Having suffered a heavy defeat to the Bianconeri just over 20 days ago, Empoli appeared to have learned their lesson. The visitors nearly doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Ismael Konaté struck the post. Maleh went close again after the break, but this time, Mattia Perin denied him with a fine save.

Juventus remained desperate for a breakthrough, with Vlahovic testing Devis Stiven Vásquez Llach from a free kick. Empoli continued to pose a threat, and Junior Sambia forced another important stop from Perin.

Just past the hour mark, Juventus finally found their equaliser through Khephren Thuram, who finished brilliantly after a superb solo run. With momentum on their side, the hosts pushed for a winner, with Vlahovic drawing a brilliant save from Vásquez Llach before Kenan Yildiz and Vlahovic both missed chances to seal victory.

With neither side able to find another goal, the match went to penalties. Empoli completed the upset as Kenan Yildiz and Vlahovic missed from the spot, sending Juventus crashing out of the competition.