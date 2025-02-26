Empoli has knocked Juventus out of the Coppa Italia on penalties, leaving the Bianconeri facing the prospect of finishing the season without silverware.
Nicolas Gonzalez set the tone early with a shot that narrowly missed the target inside the opening two minutes. Juve continued to push, with Dusan Vlahovic heading wide, but their missed opportunities would soon prove costly.
Youssef Maleh produced a stunning strike from outside the box to give Empoli the lead, shocking Juventus into action as they pressed forward in search of an equaliser.
Having suffered a heavy defeat to the Bianconeri just over 20 days ago, Empoli appeared to have learned their lesson. The visitors nearly doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when Ismael Konaté struck the post. Maleh went close again after the break, but this time, Mattia Perin denied him with a fine save.
Juventus remained desperate for a breakthrough, with Vlahovic testing Devis Stiven Vásquez Llach from a free kick. Empoli continued to pose a threat, and Junior Sambia forced another important stop from Perin.
Just past the hour mark, Juventus finally found their equaliser through Khephren Thuram, who finished brilliantly after a superb solo run. With momentum on their side, the hosts pushed for a winner, with Vlahovic drawing a brilliant save from Vásquez Llach before Kenan Yildiz and Vlahovic both missed chances to seal victory.
With neither side able to find another goal, the match went to penalties. Empoli completed the upset as Kenan Yildiz and Vlahovic missed from the spot, sending Juventus crashing out of the competition.
#AllegriIn #MottaOut Almost the whole team was clueless, did not have any idea what to do, slept through the whole first half, Koop frankly just sucks and can only give simple passes 3-4 meters away, is slow, same as Vlahovich who has ball control of a 10 years old kid, probably even worse finishing and seems to be thinking sooo slow when having to make a decision, Kelly’s passes also suck and is very uncertain at the back, Cambiaso is not the same player after the injury. I believe that Perrin could have also done better for Empoli’s goal, but he is generally not to blame for the loss. For me, only Muani, Thuram and Gatti had a decent game and some idea on the pitch.
And for some strange reason it seems to me that almost every Juve player keeps just getting sh*ttier and worse. I don’t know if it is the tactics, Motta himself, the club, the pressure of the Juve shirt, but there is just no style and no general idea on how to attack, win games, keep a score and even defend.