While Juventus are searching the market for a new left-back, Fabiano Parisi has emerged as the frontrunner in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has been delivering the goods at Empoli for the last couple of seasons, showing that he has what it takes to make it in Serie A.

Moreover, the fullback has been on impressive form for Italy U21 in the ongoing European Championship. He even scored a goal in the 3-2 win over Switzerland three days ago.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus and Empoli are working on an exchange deal for Parisi, which would allow the Bianconeri to lower the costs.

The source claims that the Azzurri have set their sights on two Bianconeri youngsters as counterparts in the deal.

The first is Matias Soulé. The Argentine winger is one of the most talented youngsters at the club. Last season, he earned a full-time promotion to Max Allegri’s first team.

Nonetheless, the lack of playing time could drive him away from the club. But we shall see if the Bianconeri are willing to sacrifice his services on a permanent basis.

The second name that the source mentions is Filippo Ranocchia. The Italian midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at Monza.

But while Nicolo Rovella made the most out his experience at Brianza, Ranocchia struggled for game time.

At the age of 22, it seems to be the right timing for the former Piacenza to embark on a new career path.