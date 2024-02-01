Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi has commented on their 1-1 draw against Juventus in their last game and acknowledged that Arkadiusz Milik’s sending-off played a significant role in their performance.

Juventus began the game strongly, attempting to take the lead, but the dynamics changed when Milik was shown a straight red card for a high-footed challenge. The Polish striker had been selected to start ahead of Kenan Yildiz, following several weeks of primarily starting matches in the Coppa Italia.

Despite going ahead in the game, Juventus’ strategy was affected by the red card, providing Empoli with the confidence to launch attacks against the Bianconeri. The Blues managed to find an equaliser, securing a valuable point in their efforts to avoid relegation in Serie A. Corsi acknowledged that Milik’s sending-off played a role in Empoli’s success in the match.

Corsi was speaking about the game recently and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Now we have exhausted the effect of happiness that the result in Turin gave us and we start again. The injury Di Milik helped us, to achieve these feats we need something to turn in our favour. On the pitch, the team did its duty and this unexpected draw came out.”

Juve FC Says

Empoli were lucky to have earned a draw in that game, and they know it, but we have to do better in such circumstances in the future.

Our players know they have to defeat the smaller opponents in the league if we want to end this season well.