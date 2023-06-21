Empoli president delivers important update on the future of Juventus target

Fabrizio Corsi, the president of Empoli, has provided insights into the future of Guglielmo Vicario, who has attracted interest from Juventus. Corsi revealed that Empoli is engaged in discussions with several clubs that are interested in acquiring the goalkeeper.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Vicario for a while now, considering him a potential candidate to fill their goalkeeping position in the future. The Bianconeri consistently keep an eye on the finest talents in the Italian top flight, and Vicario certainly falls into that category.

Vicario’s abilities have caught the attention of numerous clubs both in Italy and abroad, as he is viewed as a player who can enhance their goalkeeping options. If Juventus intends to secure his services, they will need to act swiftly, as other clubs are also expressing interest in signing him.

While it is unclear whether Juventus has made an official approach for Vicario, it is evident that clubs are inquiring about the possibility of acquiring his signature.

Corsi confirms this via Calciomercato:

“There are some interested teams that have applied, a couple from abroad and with one there’s a discussion that’s quite underway. Also This morning a big Italian club called me knowing everything, even more than me. And they told me that they could sell their goalkeeper abroad and they would be interested in Vicario.”

Juve FC Says

Vicario is a fine goalkeeper we can sign for the future, but we probably should not make that move now.

He will struggle to play in Turin if he joins us now, which will inevitably affect his development.