Juventus’ first game after the international break will be a visit to Empoli, and the Bianconeri are expected to win and continue their strong start to the season.

The men in black and white are unbeaten in their first three games and have yet to concede a goal in Serie A this season.

Juve remains determined to maintain their good form, and some of the Bianconeri players who stayed behind during the international break are already preparing for the fixture.

Those on international duty are also aware of the importance of the match, and everyone will be ready to help the team secure a victory.

However, Empoli will not make it easy for them, and their president, Fabrizio Corsi, insists they will give more than 100% to win.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The fact that Juventus is there will lead us to give 105%, all of us, to try to make a good impression. It will be a beautiful day of sport, another celebration for our city, and we hope to honour it in the best way.”

Empoli has nothing to lose in the game because we are the bigger club, and we have made a good start to the season.

They will ensure that they make life hard for us, but we have the quality to get a result from the fixture.