Empoli rejects Juventus first offer to sign Parisi

Juventus is actively pursuing the signing of Fabiano Parisi as part of their plans for the current transfer window. The left-back is considered one of their key targets, viewed as an ideal replacement for Alex Sandro, whose future at the club appears uncertain.

Parisi, recognising the opportunity to join a top-tier club like Juventus, is eager to make the move, which serves as a significant motivating factor for the Bianconeri.

Negotiations have commenced between Juventus and Parisi’s current club, Empoli, with the aim of securing his services before the transfer window closes. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has made an offer of approximately 8 million euros plus the inclusion of Filippo Ranocchia as part of the deal.

However, Empoli deemed the offer to be below their valuation of the defender and promptly rejected it.

Juve FC Says

We are getting close to adding Parisi to the group and expect the club to return with a better offer for his signature.

Empoli is a selling club and they need money, so we just have to keep pushing and we will get our man.

We expect the board to put a better offer together and send it to them to finally secure his signature.

As long as the defender is willing to make the move, we should have no problems sorting out personal terms.