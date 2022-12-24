Marko Pjaca is set to return to Juventus in the next transfer window, with Empoli set to cut short his loan spell after he failed to impress in the first half of the season.

The Croatian moved to Juventus in 2016, but fitness problems denied him a chance to make a name for himself at the club.

He has spent most of his time on their books out on loan, and Sampdoria wanted to add him to their squad in the last transfer window.

However, he turned down La Samp and went on loan to Empoli, where he believed he would do well.

However, he has failed to impress the Blues, and they now want to return him to the Allianz Stadium halfway into his loan move with them, according to Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Pjaca knew he had to make an impact at Empoli so they would keep him with them permanently, but he has failed in that regard and is set to return to Juve now.

Injury has blighted his career, and he will not get chances to play for Juve, meaning he must find a new home to spend the second half of the season, or it will be with the Bianconeri reserves.