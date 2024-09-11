Juventus’ first opponent after the international break is Empoli, and the Blues know it will be tough to get a result from the game.

The Bianconeri have made a strong start to the season and remain unbeaten after three matches.

While it’s still early in the season, Juve has been in fantastic form and will aim to maintain their unbeaten run once the international break ends.

Empoli will be their first test after the break, with Teun Koopmeiners expected to make his debut in that match.

Empoli star Lorenzo Colombo acknowledges that Juve will be a difficult opponent and seems to have done his homework on the Bianconeri.

While speaking about the upcoming game, he noted how intense Juve can be now and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve is a super intense team that doesn’t let you breathe, but at the same time they want to keep the ball a lot. Pressing and defense will be important.”

Juve FC Says

Empoli is an opponent we can and should beat to keep the feel-good factor in our team.

However, we cannot underestimate them and must accord them full respect for this game.

They have nothing to lose and will play with less pressure, so we must dominate that game and take our chances.