Empoli’s Nicolò Cambiaghi is resolute in asserting their readiness to face Juventus head-on in their upcoming clash this weekend.

Although Juventus remains undefeated in their initial two league encounters of the season, including a recent draw against Bologna at home, Cambiaghi emphasises Empoli’s determination to challenge their more illustrious opponents.

Empoli has encountered setbacks in losing their opening two matches of the season. Nevertheless, Juventus may perceive this fixture as an opportunity to secure all available points.

Yet, it’s crucial for Juventus to avoid overconfidence, given that Empoli presents itself as a formidable adversary. The Blues possess a knack for complicating matters, prompting Juventus to exercise caution and not underestimate the challenge that lies ahead.

Anticipating a tightly contested match, Cambiaghi is convinced Emploi can challenge Max Allegri’s team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The match against Juve left us with great satisfaction because we played a great match last year. I am convinced that we can do it again this year because we have nothing less than a year ago.

“We have to believe in it, work hard this week, give everything on the pitch and unite. I’m convinced that, by giving everything, we can get a result or in any case, we’ll leave the pitch without regret.”

Juve FC Says

Empoli will always be tricky opponents and might be harder to beat than Bologna was. We have to be at our very best if we are to make any progress in that game and return with all the points.