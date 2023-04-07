Empoli wants 15m euros for Juventus’target

Fabiano Parisi is one of the finest Italian talents around and this could be his last season at Empoli.

The left-back has been on the radar of Juventus for much of this campaign and continues to show he has what it takes to play for them.

Several clubs also have an interest in him and Empoli is beginning to feel this might be his last season with them.

Juve is looking for a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro and they believe Parisi can fill that role at the Allianz Stadium.

The black and whites continue to monitor him and a report on Calciomercato reveals Empoli has fixed their price for his signature already.

The Blues believe he is worth 15m euros and will listen to offers from that figure at the end of the term.

Juve FC Says

Parisi is a fine player and seems to develop well every time you watch him play.

Moving to Juve is a giant leap. However, at 22, he is still at a stage where he can be moulded into a top player.

His rise from the lower leagues of Italian football has been remarkable and we expect that desire and drive to succeed to follow him to Juve.