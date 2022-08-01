Daniele Rugani
Empoli wants Juventus man to replace outgoing defender

August 1, 2022 - 10:30 am

Daniele Rugani could be on his way out of Juventus in this transfer window after Empoli identified him as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Mattia Viti, according to a report on Football Italia.

The talented 20-year-old will join Nice in the French Ligue 1, and Empoli knows they must replace him.

They have now turned their attention towards the out-of-favour Rugani in this transfer window.

The Azzurri star is behind the likes of Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer at Juve.

Reports still link the Bianconeri with a move for the likes of Nikola Milenkovic, which is a clear sign that they might be happy to allow him to leave the club.

A move to Empoli will help him revive his career and become one of the recognisable defenders in Italy again.

Juve FC Says

Rugani will struggle to get any relevance if he remains at Juve in this campaign.

The defender knows he needs to play more often and has to leave to enjoy that.

With plans to add a new defender to the group, Juve is unlikely to stand in his way, and we might even have to pay some of his wages to allow him to leave.

