Juventus has set its sights on Tommaso Baldanzi, a talented youngster from Empoli, as their primary target for the summer of 2024, reports Football Italia.

The Bianconeri have been closely monitoring Baldanzi for several months, and there were indications that he could have joined them during the last transfer window, although the move did not materialise. Nevertheless, Juventus has persisted in their pursuit of his signature.

With an array of promising young talents already in their squad, Juventus views the 20-year-old as a player who can contribute to their future success.

While Juventus didn’t make many signings in the most recent transfer window due to financial constraints, they are expected to be more active in the next couple of windows. If they can reach an agreement with Baldanzi’s current club, fans can anticipate his arrival as one of their potential acquisitions.

Juve FC Says

Baldanzi has been one of the best Italian talents around in the last few months and has a great future ahead of him.

If he is on our books, we can be sure he will develop even further and do well for us.