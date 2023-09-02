Empoli’s manager, Paolo Zanetti, has expressed his belief that his team can secure a victory against Juventus in their upcoming match. He emphasised that Empoli is approaching the game with a positive and determined mindset, avoiding a defeatist attitude.

While acknowledging the challenge of facing Juventus, Zanetti and his team have been working diligently to prepare for the match. He pointed out that Juventus appeared vulnerable in their previous game, a 1-1 draw against Bologna, which has boosted Empoli’s confidence.

Empoli is well aware of the expectations placed on Juventus to return to winning ways and the perceived difference in quality between the two teams. However, Zanetti’s team is determined to put in a strong performance and is prepared to consider their victory as a potential upset in the weekend’s fixtures.

The match against Juventus presents an opportunity for Empoli to showcase their capabilities and compete at a high level, and Zanetti’s comments reflect their ambition and positive approach heading into the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve? It’s not true that we have nothing to lose and that we can’t beat it. I agree that it is difficult, but already last year we did something important. If we start already defeated we lend our support immediately, this is also part of the mentality we want to recreate.

“For us, it is an opportunity to demonstrate something different, against a strong opponent who tests us. It must be faced to the best of our ability, with the bravado of being able to beat it, but with more humility than the last match. May 4-1? It matters because it’s history, we made it. Each match is different, but it is an example.”

Juve FC Says

We have to win the game after dropping points in our last match and we expect the players to know this.

The game against Empoli is another match that will test us and if we are not at our very best, we could lose or drop points.