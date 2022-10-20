Empoli’s manager picks one Juventus player he fears ahead of their match

Paolo Zanetti is preparing his Empoli side for a tough game against Juventus tomorrow and he knows the game will be a huge test.

Juve is the biggest club in Serie A and the Bianconeri are currently underperforming, which has seen them lose to unfancied opponents.

Although the Bianconeri beat Torino in their last league game, it is still difficult to trust them completely.

They face Empoli next and their visitors would be keen to pile more misery on them.

The manager of The Blues, Zanetti, knows his side will come up against a determined opponent and he singles out Dusan Vlahovic as a player who can make the difference.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Who would I take away from Juventus? A lot, but if I have to choose one I say Vlahovic. He is an extraordinary player, who if he is served well is lethal. But I will not put a guardian on him: we will play in the department, as always.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of our most important players and the Serbian has proven since he moved to the club that he will destroy any opponent when he gets the chance.

It is good that Zanetti has recognised him as one player to stop, but that will not prevent us from beating them and he could even score.