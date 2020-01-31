Emre Can arrives for Dortmund medical

Juventus midfielder has arrived in Germany ahead of his Borussia Dortmund medical.

The 26-year-old is expected to complete a loan move to the Bundesliga side for the remainder of the season before making his move permanent in the summer.

Sky Sport Italia report that Can will join Dortmund on loan for €2m until June with an obligation to sign him outright for a further €26m.

Can has played just 281 minutes for Juventus in Serie A this season having been left out of the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad.