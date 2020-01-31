All Stories, Transfer News

Emre Can arrives for Dortmund medical

January 31, 2020

Juventus midfielder has arrived in Germany ahead of his Borussia Dortmund medical.

The 26-year-old is expected to complete a loan move to the Bundesliga side for the remainder of the season before making his move permanent in the summer.

Sky Sport Italia report that Can will join Dortmund on loan for €2m until June with an obligation to sign him outright for a further €26m.

Can has played just 281 minutes for Juventus in Serie A this season having been left out of the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

OFFICIAL: Marko Pjaca to Anderlecht on loan

January 31, 2020

OFFICIAL: Emre Can joins Borussia Dortmund

January 31, 2020

Costa: ‘I want to stay and learn from Ronaldo’

January 31, 2020