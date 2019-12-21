All Stories, Transfer News

Emre Can for Leandro Paredes in January

December 21, 2019

Juventus continue to be linked with a swap deal involving PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes and Emre Can.

The German international has been excluded from the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad until at least January 2020 and has made his displeasure known while on international duty.

Numerous reports in the Italian press, including Turin based newspaper Tuttosport, suggest that Juve will look to capitalise on PSG’s long-standing interest in Can by agreeing to a player exchange which will see Leandro Paredes head to Turin.

Paredes has featured just a handful of times this season, spending much of the current campaign on the bench while PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has elected to field new signing Idrissa Gueye.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Sarri: ‘The team are starting to play my way’

December 21, 2019

Ramsey: ‘My first chance to win with Juventus’

December 21, 2019

Mandzukic linked with Qatar again

December 21, 2019