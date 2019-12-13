Emre Can for Leandro Paredes?

Juventus may look to exchange Emre Can for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes in the winter transfer window.

The German midfielder has been omitted from Juve’s Champions League squad and has failed to break into the team this season, putting in some disappointing performances since Sami Khedira’s injury.

Can has made it clear that he would look elsewhere if he doesn’t get regular playing time in Turin, leaving the door open for a return to the Bundesliga.

Now Sportmediaset report that Juve may look to exchange Emre Can for PSG midfielder Paredes in the January transfer window, making it an amicable exchange for both clubs and players, given their lack of playing time.

Paredes has managed just four appearances for the French champions this season, playing second fiddle to Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos.