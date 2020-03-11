Emre Can: ‘I left Juventus because of Sarri’

Former Juventus midfielder Emre Can has revealed he left the Bianconeri solely because of coach Maurizio Sarri.

The German international was excluded from Juve’s Champions League squad and barely featured in the league, leading to reports that he had asked club management for a January move.

Having completed a winter move to Borussia Dortmund, Can explained his reasons for moving in a recent interview.

“The main reason I left Juventus was because I wanted to play football again,” Can told newspaper Kicker.

“The prospect of participating in the European Championships also had an impact. I want to be part of the German national side.

“Sarri arrived in the summer and hadn’t trained us in the first few weeks because he had pneumonia.

“Then, after the club had refused offers for me and taken me off the market, he called me and with a 20-second phone call announced that I wasn’t in the Champions League list.

“After that call, I was denied any chance. I thought it was unfair and that’s why I decided to move on in January.

“I left Juventus because of him, the club and fans have nothing to do with it.”