Emre Can thanks Juventus doctors for helping him discover he had cancer

Former Juventus midfielder Emre Can is grateful he went to the club where it was discovered that he had thyroid cancer.

The ex-Liverpool man was at Juve between 2018 and 2020 and struggled to make the desired impact before returning to Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

Although he would have preferred to play more for the Bianconeri, he has nothing against the black and white and instead, he is happy they found a health problem before it became too severe.

The German said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I didn’t even know that such a thing could exist, that event it totally changed my way of seeing life. When I did the medical visits for the transition to Juventus I was convinced like many of us to be very healthy but Juventus staff, whom I will always thank, encountered this problem. Now I check myself regularly and it’s an invitation I make to everyone, because even the worst evils if found in time can be cured”.

Juve FC Says

Human health is very fragile, but if a serious illness is discovered on time, it can easily be fixed before it becomes a big deal.

Can will always remember us because, as simple as that diagnosis is, it saved his life and helped him stay healthy and conscious.

Hopefully, he will continue to get checked and never suffer a serious problem, even after he has retired from the game.