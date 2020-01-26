Emre Can to Dortmund next week

Juventus midfielder Emre Can is expected to sign for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund next week.

The 26-year-old has featured for a little over 200 minutes this season and according to previous reports, has resolved to leave the club to seek more playing time.

Sky Sport Italia and numerous other outlets have suggested that talks are still ongoing between Juve and Borussia Dortmund who hope to sign the German international before the close of the transfer window.

Eurosport Germany now report that Juve could earn around €30m from the transfer with Can expected to complete the move early this week.