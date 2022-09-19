“End of an era” Journalist says it’s probably time for a change at Juventus

Football journalist Saddick Adams believes it is probably time to change things around at Juventus after their humiliating 1-0 loss to Monza yesterday.

The Bianconeri have been in poor form all season, but fans expected them to earn all the points against the bottom of the table side.

Juve, as has been the case in most games this season, struggled to make their hosts suffer, and they lost the game.

It is now back-to-back defeats, with Benfica beating them in midweek as well.

Max Allegri returned to the club last season, but it seems like a poor decision now.

Adams believe it is probably time for him to leave, he tweeted:

“End of an era for Juventus, perhaps. Monza?????

Anyway period of nine consecutive Scudetto wins was boring and enough”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s era at Juve has expired, and he needs to leave. It doesn’t seem he has improved on his managerial skills, and his old style could be out of fashion now.

The gaffer has had time to turn things around, but it is not working. We need to send him away now and appoint a new man during the international break.

We will pay Allegri an enormous sum if he were to get sacked, and that could force the Bianconeri executives to keep him.