“End of an era” – Juventus captain Bonucci reveals when he plans to retire

After celebrating his 500th appearance for the club, Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci will be looking to collect some additional silverware before reaching the end of his storied career, and based on his revelations, time is no longer on his side.

In a recent interview with the club’s social channels, the 35-year-old admitted that next season could be his last before hanging his boots once and for all.

The aging defender has a contract with the Bianconeri that runs until 2024, and it appears that it could be the last of his professional career.

“When I stop playing next year, I think it will be the end of an era for the Juventus defense,” said Bonucci as reported by Calciomercato.

“For me, it’s a source of pride to have been there. I hope that one day many young players will they will consider the four for us as idols. It would mean that we have given so much for the sport,” said the defender in a reference to his iconic partnership at the back with his former teammates Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon.

Bonucci joined Juventus in 2010 and rapidly cemented himself as a stalwart at the back. He left the club in 2017 before returning in 2018 following a brief spell at Milan.

He currently sits sixth on the the Bianconeri’s all-time appearance list with 500 appearances.