“Enemies” could force Agnelli to resign at Juventus

Andrea Agnelli could be forced to resign from Juventus because he has “too many enemies”, according to Spormediaset via Football Italia.

The Juventus patron has seen his decision making questioned following a series of poor decisions in recent seasons.

He signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 to win the Champions League, but Juve hasn’t reached the semifinal since then.

He then sacked the hugely successful Max Allegri for Maurizio Sarri and replaced the latter with the inexperienced Andrea Pirlo this season.

Juve will now lose the Serie A title they have won for 9 consecutive seasons and even risk not playing in the Champions League next season.

He has come under more scrutiny for agreeing to make Juve a founding member of the ill-fated European Super League.

There is a lot of pressure on him at the moment and the report says he might leave because he has so many enemies.

The report says Juve’s poor financial state and Agnelli’s poor relationship with his cousin, John Elkann could cost him his position at the helm of the club.

It claims Alessandro Nasi is the leading candidate to replace him if he leaves.

Nasi is his cousin and his appointment would keep the position in the family.