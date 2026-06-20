England vs Ghana | Tuesday 23 June 2026 | Kick-off: 16:00 ET (21:00 BST) | Gillette Stadium, Boston (Foxborough), USA

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L, Matchday 2

Group L Standings (after Matchday 1):

1. England — P1 W1 D0 L0 GF4 GA2 GD+2 Pts 3

2. Ghana — P1 W1 D0 L0 GF1 GA0 GD+1 Pts 3

3. Panama — P1 W0 D0 L1 GF0 GA1 GD-1 Pts 0

4. Croatia — P1 W0 D0 L1 GF2 GA4 GD-2 Pts 0

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC One / BBC iPlayer

What’s At Stake

Both England and Ghana arrive in Boston having won their opening group fixtures, meaning this is effectively a battle for top spot in Group L and the more favourable last-16 draw that comes with it. England brushed aside Croatia 4-2 on Matchday 1, while Ghana edged Panama 1-0 to sit second on goal difference. A win for either side would guarantee passage to the knockout rounds with a game to spare, making this the most important fixture either team plays before the final group stage matchday.

Verdict

England are overwhelming favourites at 2/9 and the form and squad depth on show fully justify that price, with Thomas Tuchel’s side having already dismantled Croatia and conceding only twice in an open, attack-minded display. Back England to win and over 2.5 goals at 4/6, a combination that reflects the attacking intent of a side that scored 22 goals without reply in qualifying and put four past Croatia without going through the gears.

England vs Ghana Match Preview

England face Ghana in what is, on paper, the most straightforward assignment in Group L. Tuchel’s side opened with a commanding 4-2 win over Croatia that showcased the full range of their attacking talent, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Marcus Rashford all on the scoresheet. The quality gap between these two squads is considerable, and England can afford to rotate fringe players while still fielding a side well within the capabilities of managing Ghana’s threat.

Ghana, managed by Carlos Queiroz on a short-term World Cup assignment, arrived at this tournament with real momentum after a clean qualifying campaign, conceding just one goal across six matches and scoring 16. Their 1-0 win over Panama was controlled and disciplined, with Caleb Yirenkyi grabbing the only goal. However, stepping up to face England represents a significant increase in quality, and Queiroz will be aware that his side’s biggest pre-tournament defeats came against Austria (5-1) and Mexico (2-0).

The key question for Ghana is whether they can remain compact enough to limit England’s wide threats while posing enough of an attacking problem through Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, and Iñaki Williams to keep Tuchel’s defence occupied. Jordan Ayew’s leadership and experience across 120 caps and 34 international goals gives Ghana a focal point, but England’s defensive organisation under Tuchel has been excellent and a clean sheet looks the more likely outcome here.

Team Form

England — Last 5 Results

Croatia (H) — Won 4-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Costa Rica (N) — Won 3-0 (Friendly)

New Zealand (N) — Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Japan (H) — Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Uruguay (H) — Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

England’s qualifying record of eight wins from eight, 22 goals scored, and none conceded, set the tone for what Tuchel was building. The 4-2 win over Croatia in their World Cup opener was the sharpest performance of the build-up period, and while pre-tournament friendlies included a loss to Japan and a draw with Uruguay, the competitive performances tell a more complete story.

Ghana — Last 5 Results

Panama (H) — Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Wales (A) — Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Mexico (A) — Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Germany (A) — Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Austria (A) — Lost 1-5 (Friendly)

Ghana’s 1-0 win over Panama was a professional, low-risk performance that earned maximum points, but the pre-tournament friendlies exposed real vulnerabilities against higher-calibre opposition. The 5-1 loss to Austria and the 2-0 defeat to Mexico suggest that when pressed by aggressive, technically superior sides, Ghana can struggle to hold their shape. England will look to exploit exactly that.

England vs Ghana Head To Head

England and Ghana have met just once in recorded history, a 1-1 friendly draw at Wembley in March 2011. That sole encounter offers almost no predictive value for a competitive World Cup fixture, making this effectively a first meaningful meeting between the two nations. With fewer than three prior meetings to analyse, the head-to-head record is largely decorative context rather than a betting signal.

Team News

England have a fully fit and available squad with no confirmed injury concerns ahead of this fixture. Tuchel has the luxury of rotating without compromising quality, and after Kane, Bellingham, and Rashford all featured heavily against Croatia, he may look to bring in fresh legs through Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, and Ollie Watkins. Declan Rice anchors the midfield and is expected to start regardless of any rotation elsewhere, while Jordan Pickford retains the goalkeeping berth with 83 caps of experience behind him.

Ghana have no widely reported absentees, though the squad does carry some depth concerns given the level of competition. Carlos Queiroz is expected to name a similar starting line-up to the Panama win, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal and Thomas Partey continuing in his midfield anchor role. Jordan Ayew leads the attack as captain, with the more direct pace of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah providing width. Antoine Semenyo, who plays his club football at Manchester City, offers a useful physical presence in midfield if deployed in a hybrid role.

Predicted Lineups

England Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pickford; James, Stones, Guéhi, Livramento; Rice, Bellingham, Eze; Saka, Kane (c), Rashford

Predicted XI based on expected selection — squads to be confirmed.

Ghana Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Opoku, Mumin, Mensah; Partey, Owusu, Semenyo; Sulemana, Ayew (c), Nuamah

Predicted XI based on expected selection — squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel that is most likely to shape this match is Declan Rice against Thomas Partey in the midfield engine room. Rice, operating as England’s deep-lying controller with six goals in 72 caps, offers both defensive cover and the ability to drive forward and set the tempo. Partey, Ghana’s most experienced outfield midfielder with 57 caps and 15 international goals, will be tasked with disrupting England’s rhythm at source. If Rice wins that battle and England can feed Kane and Saka at pace, Ghana’s backline faces a serious examination. Partey’s physicality is real, but England have enough mobility ahead of him to pull Ghana’s defensive shape apart through quick combination play.

Best Bets

Main Pick: England to Win @ 2/9

England’s quality is on a different level to Ghana’s at this tournament. Tuchel’s side scored four against Croatia, conceded none across eight qualifying matches, and carry arguably the most potent attacking unit in Group L through Kane, Bellingham, and Saka. The 2/9 price is short but reflects genuine quality. Back it as part of a combination.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 4/6

England scored 22 goals in qualifying without reply and found the net four times against Croatia. Ghana conceded five in a single friendly against Austria and face a markedly tougher examination here. The best available price on over 2.5 goals at 4/6 has genuine appeal when England’s attacking record and Ghana’s defensive vulnerabilities against top opposition are both factored in.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane to Score Anytime

Kane has already scored twice at this World Cup, having found the net against Croatia in the opening group game. With 79 international goals in 113 caps, he remains England’s primary finishing threat and is expected to start and lead the attack from the front. Ghana’s defenders will have their hands full, and Kane’s positioning and movement in the penalty area make him the most reliable scoring option on the pitch.

Bet Builder: England Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining England to win with over 2.5 goals gives a fair price on what looks the most probable outcome. England scored more than 2.5 goals in their World Cup opener and averaged 2.75 per game in qualifying. Ghana’s pre-tournament form against quality opposition suggests this line should be beaten comfortably.

England vs Ghana Odds

The best available prices across leading operators are listed below.

England Win — 2/9

Draw — 6/1

Ghana Win — 14/1

Over 2.5 Goals — 4/6

Under 2.5 Goals — 11/8

Odds are the best prices available across the market and are subject to change. Always check for the best available price before placing any bet.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

England vs Ghana is live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, with kick-off at 21:00 BST on Tuesday 23 June 2026. Coverage is free-to-air and iPlayer streams are available on mobile, tablet, desktop, and smart TV. Viewers in Ireland can watch on RTE or Virgin Media.

How to Bet

New to betting on the World Cup? Here is a step-by-step guide to placing your first bet on this fixture with any leading operator.

Choose a licensed and regulated sportsbook operating in your jurisdiction. Register for an account and complete any required identity verification. Navigate to the football or soccer section and locate the FIFA World Cup 2026 markets. Find England vs Ghana under Group L fixtures for 23 June 2026. Select your preferred market, such as match result, over/under goals, or a scorer market. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return at the stated odds. Confirm your bet and keep your receipt or booking reference for your records. Set a deposit limit before you start if this is your first time betting, and only wager what you can afford to lose.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should always be approached as a form of entertainment, not a source of income. If you are concerned about your gambling or the gambling of someone you know, free and confidential support is available through BeGambleAware, the Gambling Therapy helpline, and Gamblers Anonymous UK. The National Problem Gambling Helpline is available in the USA at 1-800-GAMBLER. Set limits, take breaks, and never chase losses.