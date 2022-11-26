Tottenham has dropped a hint they are keeping an eye on Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

The American has been on the radar of several clubs in the last few months, with reports suggesting Juve offered him to Manchester United after their move for Adrien Rabiot broke down.

McKennie is an important member of the Juventus squad, but the American could be sold for the right price.

The midfielder does well on the pitch, but Max Allegri often prefers others in the squad, so Juve will hope a suitor comes up with a fantastic offer.

It seems Fabio Paratici wants to add him to the Tottenham squad and the English club did not miss a chance to show their love for him.

In their post for the England game against the USA on Twitter, the PL side used the image of the midfielder alongside Eric Dier.

This caused social media accounts to believe they are interested in the American.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is one player we can sell to raise cash and buy others for our team.

The midfielder is an attractive player to have in your squad. However, he does not seem to quite fit into our style of play at the moment.

If we sell him, we could buy a midfielder to do better in an Allegri team.