English club edging closer to signing a Juventus target

Denis Zakaria is causing a transfer tug-of-war among top European clubs and Juventus is in the battle for his signature.

Considering how poor the current midfielders in the Bianconeri squad have been, they would consider it very important that they win the race for his signature.

However, it will take a lot to sign him as a new report claims an English giant is closing in on a move for him.

Calciomercato says Liverpool wants his signature and the Premier League outfit is desperate to ensure he makes the move to Anfield and not to another club.

They have lost Georginio Wijnaldum and haven’t replaced the Dutchman. Zakaria could fill that void at the club.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is a very imposing yet impressive midfielder, and he has the profile of the player the current Juve midfield needs.

The Borussia Monchengladbach man is still just 25 and has several more years at the top of European football.

If he makes the move to Turin, he could improve our midfield’s performance immediately.

The club needs to offload a few players before making a big-money signing and that makes signing Zakaria for free good business.

If we can offer him the best financial package, we should beat his other suitors to his signature.