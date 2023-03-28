English club has not yet made a decision on Juventus loanee

Juventus sent several players out on loan in the summer and the team has become much better without them.

The club hopes their temporary clubs make the transfer permanent, but that will only happen for some of them.

One man who might leave is Denis Zakaria, who is spending this season on loan at Chelsea.

The Swiss midfielder was at Juve for six months before he moved on loan to England, where Thomas Tuchel wanted him.

The German has since left the role and Zakaria has endured an injury-ravaged spell in London.

This has cast doubt over his future at the club, but Juve could be lucky and get an offer from Chelsea for his permanent signature.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Blues remain open to keeping the Swiss international. However, they will need a discount from Juventus.

They had agreed to an option of €33m for his permanent transfer, but Chelsea will not pay all that money for Zakaria.

Juve FC Says

We signed Zakaria for a very low fee and should be willing to negotiate with Chelsea over his transfer unless we have plans to use him in Turin next season.

Clubs know how much we paid for him and will use that to their advantage in negotiations.