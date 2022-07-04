Juventus has received an improved bid from Chelsea for the signature of Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman looks set to depart the Allianz Stadium as he searches for a new challenge.

He has been at the club since 2019 after Juve saw off competition from top clubs to add him to their squad.

The Bianconeri would love to keep him, but this is their best chance to make good money from his sale.

They are holding out for 110m euros, and they recently rejected an offer from the Londoners.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, says the Blues have tabled a new bid worth 80m euros.

If this is true, it means they have met Juve’s asking price, according to Il Corriere della Sera, via the same report.

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear how much Juve truly wants for De Ligt, but one certain thing is that this is the best time to sell him.

The Dutchman doesn’t want to stay at the club any longer, and he must leave now to avoid his value depreciating even further.

Having only Chelsea as his serious suitor means we might sell him less than we would like, but 80m euros is not a bad price for his signature.