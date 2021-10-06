English club is favourite to sign long term Juventus target

Juventus and a host of other Italian clubs want to sign Dusan Vlahovic, but they are not favourites.

Calciomercato says Fabio Paratici’s Tottenham is leading the race to land him in the next transfer window.

The striker looks set to break ranks with his current club, Fiorentina after he rejected their latest contract offer.

Juventus has been following him for a long time as they look to add top young talents to their squad.

The Serbian will jump at the chance of playing for arguably Italy’s biggest club, but he is spoilt for choice at the moment.

The report says Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also interested in a move for him, but Spurs leads the race for his signature.

It says the English club has both the budget and the will to invest in a new forward.

This is because they have started this season poorly and they want to have a better second half to the campaign.

They will now look to beat Juve and others to the signing of the former Partizan Belgrade star in the January transfer window.

At Spurs, he would not play Champions League football this season, but his goals could fire them into the competition next season.