English club looking to take advantage of Juventus struggles to sign striker

Juventus could miss out on Alvaro Morata as they struggle to find an agreement with Atletico de Madrid over his signature.

The striker has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus and he has cost them 20m euros in loan fees alone.

They can sign him permanently for 35m euros in the summer and that figure is too much for them to pay as they look to cut down on their spending.

As the Bianconeri hesitate to make their move for the Spanish striker, Arsenal has become interested, according to Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Tuttojuve.

The Gunners wanted to land him in the January transfer window after Dusan Vlahovic moved to the Allianz Stadium, but he stayed put after Juve decided to keep him.

The report says Mikel Arteta’s side still has an interest in him and they will pounce to add the former Chelsea man to their squad if Juve cannot find an agreement with Atleti.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been a key member of our first team in the last two seasons and he has adapted well to the arrival of Vlahovic.

An experienced attacker like him should be kept on and it would not make much sense if we lose him and Paulo Dybala in the same window.