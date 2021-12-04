English club makes Juventus star their number one transfer target

Chelsea is keen to add Federico Chiesa to their squad as the Juventus attacker continues to impress.

The winger was in fine form and helped Italy to win Euro 2020 and has now become one of the top stars in European football.

Juve ideally wants to keep their best players in the squad, however, they might cash in on Chiesa.

Todofichajes says Chelsea is ready to pay 100m euros for his signature.

The Blues want Erling Haaland, but signing the Norwegian is complicated and they are now looking to move for the Juve man instead.

The report says the Bianconeri has some financial problems and that fee would go a long way in solving it.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been one of our most important players and we cannot overemphasise his usefulness to this team.

He is one player that we shouldn’t even think about selling, especially now that the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are in poor form.

Partnering him with Dusan Vlahovic would make us one of the toughest clubs to face next season, and we need to ensure we can achieve that.

Juve is facing some financial troubles, but an easy way to fall out of the Italian top four and stay off it for a long time is selling our top players.

Hopefully, the club can find enough money from selling other players and hold on to the Fiorentina loanee.