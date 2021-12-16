English club plots to relaunch their bid to sign Juventus target

Nikola Milenkovic is one of the finest young defenders in Serie A and that explains why Juventus is targeting him.

The Fiorentina man has been developing at a rapid rate and clubs across the continent want to sign him.

He was close to moving to the Premier League with West Ham last summer, but the deal fell through.

The Serbian then extended his La Viola deal by a season, but the English club is back.

The Hammers have been hit by injuries to their key defenders in this first half of the season and that is forcing them to return to the transfer market.

Tuttomercatoweb says they are back in touch with Fiorentina over a deal for Milenkovic.

It remains unclear if the Serie A club would sell him next month considering that they are chasing a European spot, but West Ham will try.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic is one of the finest defenders Juve can get for their squad, and they might regret it if he moves to England instead.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are taking good care of their bodies, but inevitably, they will stop playing football soon.

Now is the best time to find defenders who can replace them and Milenkovic is a great option.