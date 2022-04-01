English club prepared to open talks with Juventus for this impressive attacker

Tottenham is ready to open talks with Juventus over the permanent transfer of Dejan Kulusevski after his brilliant start to life with them.

The Swede is in London on an initial loan deal from Juve and has been a changed player compared to the uninspiring forward who played for the Bianconeri earlier in the season.

Antonio Conte has brought out the best in him and he is leading their charge towards ending this season inside the Champions League places.

Spurs have enjoyed his talents and Tuttomercatoweb claims they don’t think there is any need to waste time before taking up their option to make the transfer permanent.

They will now open talks with the Bianconeri about signing him soon so that he can be settled in London.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski showed us last season that he is a top player and he would thrive in an attacking set-up.

Under Andrea Pirlo, he had some of his best days on the pitch as a Juve player, but Max Allegri plays the game differently and he struggled to perform under the current Juve gaffer.

His return to form is still good news to us because he will earn us some good money in transfer fees.