English club puts Juventus target on the transfer market

Adama Traore has been a long-term target of Juventus, and they could sign him soon.

The Spaniard is one of the fastest players in the world, and he is very hard to get off the ball.

Juve and several European clubs have been interested in the signature of the Wolves man and the Englishmen are now prepared to sell him.

Tuttomercatoweb maintains Juve has had a longstanding interest in his signature.

It then claims Wolves are prepared to offload him now for just 20m euros.

Juve FC Says

That fee shouldn’t be too much for Juve to spend on the speedster, but does he fit Max Allegri’s system?

Although Traore is a handful to defences, his finishing ability is terrible, and he is more likely to miss a one-on-one than to score it.

Juve already has too many attacking players who cannot find the back of the net.

The Bianconeri simply cannot add more and should target players who are very efficient and ruthless in front of the goal.

Having Traore as a squad member in Turin wouldn’t hurt, but he would be too expensive at that price.

Juve has other attacking targets, but the club will be smart to prioritise the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic over all of them.