English club sends director to discuss personal terms with Juventus midfielder

Manchester United wants to finalise their move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as soon as possible, and they have sent a delegation to negotiate personal terms with the midfielder.

The English club and the Bianconeri have found an agreement over a transfer fee, with Juve keen to offload the former PSG man.

Rabiot has also struggled to impress most Juve fans so his departure will delight everyone involved.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away for much of this summer and reports claimed he was looking at returning to PSG.

However, it seems United is the team that will get his signature, and it is only a matter of time.

A report on Football Italia claims their director John Murtough was in Turin yesterday to hold talks with Rabiot.

They hope he sees a reason to choose them over his other suitors.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has made some important contribution to us since he has been at the club.

However, the midfielder has not been good enough, and we need to offload him.

Max Allegri likes giving playing chances to him, however, fans still don’t see the reason why.

When he leaves, there would be one less flop to worry about this new season.