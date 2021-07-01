English club submits an important bid for Locatelli, Juventus haven’t made an offer yet

Juventus could miss out on the signature of Manuel Locatelli to Arsenal after the Gunners were revealed as the only club that has tabled an important bid for him.

Juventus has been made favourites to sign him because the midfielder is also keen to become a Bianconeri.

However, it seems they are not as serious as they should be considering that several clubs want to sign him as well.

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali spoke about the midfielder’s future recently and hinted that he would leave.

He also revealed that Juventus is the only Italian club that has made a move for him.

He, however, made it clear that they haven’t received an offer from the former Italian champions yet.

There are clubs outside Italy who want him also and he says Arsenal has been the suitor that has presented an important offer for his signature so far.

“We are trying to leave the lad calm, so I haven’t spoken to him or his agents yet. We can think about Locatelli’s future, but above all we care about his present and that means Italy doing well at the Euros,” Carnevali told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“Juventus are the only Italian club we talked to about Locatelli. They have interest, we spoke to (director Federico) Cherubini last week. We have not yet discussed the financial details, but we have a good rapport and will talk it over soon.

“It’s true that there are foreign clubs interested, including Arsenal, and so far they are ahead and are the only side realistically to have made an important proposal for Manuel.”